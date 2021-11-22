St. Petersburg reports 2,215 new coronavirus cases, minimum since October 12

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg increased by 2,215 over the past day, which was the lowest figure since October 12, the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, 2,496 cases were identified in the city a day before and a total of 773,348 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of recovered patients increased by 1,073 over the day to 701,740, the number of deaths — by 77 to 25,653. The number of so-called active cases, patients who continue to undergo treatment, reaches 45,955, the headquarters said.