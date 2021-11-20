Putin notes contribution of transport workers to development of national economy

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated workers and veterans of the Russian transport industry on their professional day. His greetings were published on Saturday on the Kremlin website.

"I congratulate you on Transport Workers’ Day - a holiday uniting the representatives of all the branches of the transportation complex of our country. Well-qualified specialists, who thoroughly know and love their jobs, have always worked in the domestic transport industry. Over the past few years, they have made a truly great contribution to the development of the national economy and the social sphere, strengthening interregional and international relations, and improving the quality of peoples’ lives," his statement reads.

"Today, it is important to concentrate on reaching priority professional goals and to achieve real, tangible results in such issues as ‘debottlenecking’ and upgrading infrastructure, increasing the reliability and safety of transportation, developing transit logistics routes, and updating public transport in cities and regions," the head of state added. Additionally, the president noted the importance of implementing "the latest technologies and digital services" as well as of contributing "to the growth of the competitiveness and efficiency of the transport industry as a whole.".