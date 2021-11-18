Moldova to buy Sputnik V vaccine batch — Health Ministry

CHISINAU, November 18. /TASS/. The Ministry of Health of Moldova will buy the Sputnik V pharmaceutical for 100,000 complete vaccination courses, State Secretary of the Ministry Zinaida Bezverhni told TASS on Thursday.

"The procurement procedure will formally start on Monday. We have the direct contact with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Human Vaccine LLC. They confirmed their readiness to make the supply within one month from contract signing," she said.

The Ministry of Health is making procurement decisions, the official said. Financial resources for vaccinations were set aside earlier in a special government fund. "This decision fits the state program to increase population coverage by vaccination. The Sputnik V is among the most preferred pharmaceuticals for the population of the Republic of Moldova and the decision was made therefore to widen the nomenclature of available vaccines," Bezverhni added.