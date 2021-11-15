Russia hopes for mutual recognition of vaccine passports soon, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow is hoping that Russia and other countries will agree on mutually recognizing their COVID-19 vaccine passports in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Monday.

"Work on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates is underway,’’ he said. ‘’We are hoping that we’ll get a positive result in the foreseeable future. It’s important for our citizens.’’

Peskov said it’s ‘’up to citizens’’ if they want to get a foreign shot while traveling abroad.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with TASS that it’s possible that the World Health Organization would recognize Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the near future. He said there is no doubt about the efficiency of the Russian jab, while the issue is going through a complicated bureaucratic system. The Health Ministry is seeking both recognition by the WHO and mutual recognition of vaccine passports with other countries.