Over two million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, November 14. /TASS/. More than two million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, the press service of the city’s administration said on Sunday.

"As many as 2,014,848 people have completed the vaccination cycle. A total of 1.89 million of them have received both shots of the vaccine (without Sputnik Light), it said.

According to the latest statistics, as many as 751,749 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in St. Petersburg, which is second only to Moscow in terms of COVID-19 incidence. A total of 679,466 patients have recovered and the death toll stands at 25,032. The latest daily tally of new cases is 3,144.