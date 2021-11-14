Poll shows most Russians engage in charitable activities

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Most Russians (65%) say they engage in charitable activities, according to a poll conducted by the Otkritie bank.

Two-thirds of those surveyed said they took part in charitable activities no more than every six months. As many as 22% do it every two or three months and 13% participate in charity work on a monthly basis.

Charity campaigns mentioned by the poll's participants are mostly aimed at assisting sick children (53%), sick adults (28%), protecting the environment (20%) and supporting elderly people, including Great Patriotic War veterans (19%).

Women are more inclined to engage in charity than men. A total of 70% of women and 59% of men involved in the survey said they took part in charity campaigns. In addition, those with higher income tend to engage in charity more often.

The Otkritie bank conducted the poll among 1,000 Russians between the ages of 18 and 65 in cities with a population of over 100,000 in October.