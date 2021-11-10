Contacts with WHO over recognition of Sputnik V move in positive direction — minister

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Contacts between the Russian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization over the recognition of Russia’s anti-COVID vaccine Sputnik V are moving in the positive direction, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the media on Wednesday.

"The process is underway and contacts with the WHO are moving in the positive direction," he said.

Murashko added that dates for a visit by international experts to Russia were being discussed.

After a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on October 1 Murashko said that all impediments to the WHO’s registration of Sputnik V had been eliminated. By now the WHO has recommended seven vaccines for urgent use. Applications for the registration of another thirteen, including Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, are in the examination phase.