Couldn’t stomach it: Two arrested at Moscow’s Vnukovo for trying to smuggle cocaine

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Customs officers at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport have thwarted an attempt by two Russian citizens to smuggle almost a kilogram of cocaine from Brazil in their stomachs, the press service of the country’s Federal Customs Service said.

"As customs agents were processing the passengers from a Moscow-Istanbul flight, two Russian citizens en route from Sao Paulo were detained. Both suspects underwent an X-ray, which showed some unidentified foreign objects present in their abdomens. The suspects were then rushed to a hospital for emergency procedures, with doctors eventually removing a hundred cylindrical containers, holding some powdery substance, from their stomachs. Using a rapid chemical testing system, the customs agents later identified the substance as cocaine," the Russian customs’ press release reads.

A total of 961 grams of cocaine were seized. Both suspects have a felony record.

Two criminal cases under Article 229.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which covers drug trafficking, were opened against the suspects.