Coronavirus pandemic

No need to extend coronavirus-related non-working days in Russia, expert says

About 247.2 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began

MOSCOW, November 2./TASS/. There is no need for extending the period of non-working days in Russia announced amid the spread of coronavirus, since this may negatively impact the mood of society and lower people’s immunity, Fyodor Lisitsyn, chief specialist of the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Rossiya-24 television channel on Tuesday.

"I don’t see any need whatsoever in extending for two weeks these nationwide non-working days. This will rather cause social harm, will make society angrier and will lower immunity due to social anxieties of the people who are temporarily out of work and don’t know how they will get their salaries," he said.

Lisitsin assured the audience that the introduced non-working days would be enough for delaying the peak of the incidence. "This is what these lockdowns are for - to stretch the peak in time. Practice has shown that they won’t significantly change the number of infections. While by extending them in time, we give the medics the possibility to help all, instead of trying to select," the expert explained.

He said he was pinning more hopes on frost and the climate, which stop the problem of rhinovirus infections, since the virus is spreading worse at least outdoors, Lisitsin explained.

About 247.2 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began, and over five million people have died. According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, the country has reported 8,593,200 coronavirus cases in total. As many as 7,412,631 coronavirus patients have recovered and 240,871 people have died as a result of the virus.

Power transfer in Afghanistan
Twelve journalists killed in Afghanistan over past year, Pajhwok says
It is also reported that over the same period, another 230 journalists in Afghanistan have sustained wounds or have been subject to various forms of violence, beatings or insults
Read more
Egyptian hotel where 40 Russians suffered food poisoning closed for sanitary violations
Russian tourists turned to the hospital for assistance
Read more
Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation in southeast Ukraine
The ministers also discussed in detail the schedule of future contacts
Read more
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Read more
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Read more
India’s envoy to Russia looks forward to inking defense deals at December summit
Read more
Afghan resistance bracing to resume fight against Taliban
The Taliban launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the US declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country
Read more
Russia not shrinking from Normandy format, Kiev fails to fulfill agreements — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to organize the Normandy format meeting at least at the ministerial level but also noted that the agreement reached in December 2019 in Paris should be fulfilled
Read more
Europe should agree long-term gas contracts with Russia — Czech PM
There should be bilateral discussion and agreement because blocking capacities of the Nord Stream 2 will bring nothing for Russia or even for Europe, Andrej Babis also pointed out
Read more
‘Not right’: Biden comments on refusal of Russia, OPEC+ countries to boost oil production
The American president also stressed that he disagrees with unlimited hikes in gasoline prices in the United States as a result of limiting oil production
Read more
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Read more
S-400, Pantsyr-S1 air defense systems most popular among foreign customers in 2021
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev pointed out that S-400 air defense systems and Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers proved their efficiency, in particular, in destroying drones
Read more
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Read more
Russia, Brazil keep discussing Pantsir-S1 air defense system deal — defense official
Brazil has conducted talks on acquiring Russia’s air defense systems since 2013
Read more
Russia to feature cutting-edge Checkmate fighter at Dubai Airshow
The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments
Read more
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Read more
Global COVID-19 situation likely to be under control in few months — security official
According to Medvedev, the global community needs to focus on all systems responsible for the life, health and well-being of citizens
Read more
SpaceX spacecraft gain enough experience to deliver Russian cosmonauts — Roscosmos
Head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin plans to discuss the issue of cross flights at the meeting with his NASA counterpart on Tuesday
Read more
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Read more
Gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia record high — Gazprom
On October 31, supplies at the request of the Chinese side reached a new record level and were more than 19% above daily contract commitments of Gazprom
Read more
Russia to react to attempts to break strategic parity — Putin
The Russian President noted that reliable protection of Russia against aerospace attacks and maintaining strategic parity directly depend on the combat readiness of its the aerospace forces
Read more
US naval flag demonstration in Black Sea does not add to stability, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat thus commented on a decision by the US Sixth Fleet to send its flagship, command and control ship USS Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO countries
Read more
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters — source
The source stated that under a new five-year contract with Gazprom, Moldova also plans to repay its "historical debt" on the Russian natural gas supplies, accumulated in the recent years
Read more
No Lavrov’s meetings with US delegation in Rome scheduled — spokeswoman
On Sunday, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and participate in G20 events
Read more
Nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk to perform four launches of cruise missiles — source
The Novosibirsk submarine is planned to put into service of the Russian Navy before the end of the current year
Read more
Nuclear submarine Perm will be the first regular Tsirkon submarine carrier — source
According to the source, the transfer of the Perm submarine to the Russian Navy is planned for 2025
Read more
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Read more
Putin sets task to boost advanced weapons in air defense and ABM defense troops to 80%
Special attention should be paid to developing a centralized aerospace defense command and control system, the Russian leader pointed out
Read more
Putin points to average air temperature growing faster in Russia than worldwide
Russia is actively participating in the international efforts for the conservation of the climate, the head of state said
Read more
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Read more
India, China may be first buyers of Russia’s latest S-500 air defense system
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev stressed that Russia would start the exports of the S-500 surface-to-air missile system only after the required amounts of this weapon were delivered to the Russian troops
Read more
Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo
The island is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
Russia to see budget surplus this year, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that all countries in the world were facing economic and healthcare issues
Read more
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Read more
Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful
Biden stressed his commitment to further contacts, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia ready to respond, if US warship ventures into its Black Sea waters — senator
As the Vice Speaker of the Federation Council pointed out, the US warship’s joint operation with NATO forces in the Black Sea was a provocation that should be viewed in conjunction with the developments in southeastern Ukraine
Read more
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Read more
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Read more
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Read more
Intellectual property rights' protection district established in Yazhou Science City
The purpose is to create a role model for all of China considering intellectual property rights protection, in particular, in industrial seed production
Read more
US sends command ship to Black Sea for operations with NATO
In this regard, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the demonstration of the US Navy flag did not contribute to the global stability
Read more
WHO head thanks Putin for initiative on mutual recognition of vaccines — Foreign Ministry
Speaking to the G20 summit via a video linkup, Putin called upon G20 members to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates
Read more
Putin says US warship in Black Sea can be seen through Russian defense system sight
On Monday, it was reported that command ship Mount Whitney was heading for the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces
Read more
Leader of Afghan resistance front is now in Tajikistan — spokesman
It is reported that currently, Ahmad Massoud is trying to seek the support of various states in countering the Taliban
Read more
Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization
The Russian president emphasized that targets related to the fight against the pandemic require efforts to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in all countries
Read more
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full — company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Read more
International center for servicing Serbian companies opened on China’s Hainan
China and Serbia also agreed on developing cultural exchanges and promoting tourism
Read more
Putin's video message to COP26 timed with declaration on forest protection — source
The organizers of the conference told TASS that the declaration’s adoption will become part of one of the key events of the two-day climate summit, held within the framework of COP26
Read more
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Read more
Separatists from Ethiopia's Oromia region plan to advance on Addis Ababa — media
In August, the leaders of the Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Oromo Liberation Army signed an agreement on joint actions against Ethiopia's government in order to overthrow it
Read more