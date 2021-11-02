Scythian gold remains in Netherlands, Russia has opportunity to return it, envoy says

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Scythian gold has remained in the Netherlands after the decision of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, and Russia has an opportunity to file a cassation appeal, Moscow’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said during an online briefing on Tuesday.

"The exhibits are not going anywhere from Holland, to date, they have remained here. We still have the opportunity to appeal to the cassation court which is Holland’s Supreme Court," he said.

The diplomat also pointed out that the decision of the court of appeals was politically motivated. "The judges completely ignored the fact that the artifacts represented at the exhibit in Holland are an intrinsic part of the cultural and historical heritage of the peoples residing in Crimea," he noted.

The envoy called the situation around the Scythian gold "a very dangerous precedent" for future inter-museum contacts. "The trust of museum communities is being undermined, this may affect the inter-museum cooperation between the Russian Federation and Holland," he emphasized.

On October 26, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that the Scythian Gold collection should be handed over to Ukraine. The court came to the conclusion that the artifacts in question were part of Ukraine's cultural heritage and must be handed over to the Ukrainian side. Russia said it would file a cassation appeal.