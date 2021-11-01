Putin points to senior generation's high COVID-related morality rates

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked the industrialist to pay attention to high COVID-related mortality rates in the senior generation and asked companies' management to take corresponding security measures.

Putin dwelt upon this subject at a meeting with the top officials of the Defense Ministry and defense-industrial complex enterprises on Monday.

"After all, the older generations have it far harder. This is a fact of life. And the mortality rate in the older age groups is several times above the nation's average," Putin said.

He stressed that people of different ages were employed at industrial enterprises.

"Will you please pay attention to this. Do take care about the observance of all the necessary precautions related with disease prevention. This concerns the whole country, of course, but I am now addressing all those in attendance at this conference," he told the industrial officials present.