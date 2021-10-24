COVID-19 rate decline in Russia may start in winter - expert

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus infection rate will continue growing in Russia until mid-November and may start going down in early December subject to adherence to required preventive measures, general director of DNKOM research center of molecular-genetic studies Andrei Isaev told TASS.

"Coronavirus waves last for 4-6-8 weeks. I assume COVID-19 rate growth will stop by mid-November but figures will be high at that time. Their decline will begin in early December, with first frosts. The disease rate depends on undertaken measures: lockdown is the most heavy-handed yet the most effective among them. Weather conditions and discipline of people as regards mask wearing also exert influence," he added.

The lockdown is the most efficient way to improve the situation but it has a very adverse effect on the economy, Isaev noted. "I believe that the lockdown is efficient from the medical standpoint but its regular use entails adverse social consequences. The experience of other countries shows that coronavirus spread limiting activities can be established without the lockdown," he added.