Peak COVID incidence in Moscow can be hit by end of week — mayor

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Moscow authorities believe that the abysmal highs of COVID-19 incidence can be reached by the end of the week in Russia’s capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossia-1 on Friday.

"We spent two months of this fall almost without any restrictions. But we witness that a surge in acute respiratory viral infections along with new coronavirus strain results in an increasing number of cases each week. According to these statistics, we see that by the end of this week and the beginning of the next one we will reach the peak number of cases [in Moscow] for the entire history of the [coronavirus] pandemic," the mayor said.

Moscow is in the first place in Russia in terms of coronavirus infections, with the total number of infections reaching 1,753,847 cases, 8,166 of them registered over the past 24 hours. 1,552,735 patients discharged, and 30,537 deaths. According to the crisis center, 5,330,629 people have been vaccinated with the first component in the capital, the current level of collective immunity stands at 61.7%.