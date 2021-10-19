Moscow urges Kiev to ensure consular access to detained Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Moscow regards the detention of Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak, Lugansk’s representative at the Joint Control and Coordination Center, by Ukrainian law enforcers as a provocation and demands consular access to the detained person.

"We regard the Ukrainian side’s actions as treacherous and provocative. They undermine the process of a peace settlement of the conflict in Donbass and run counter to Ukraine’s obligations under the bilateral consular convention with Russia," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Tuesday. "We urge the Ukrainian side to revise its stance, stop provocations on the engagement line in Donbass, disclose the whereabouts of Russian citizen Andrei Kosyak and let consular officials visit him. We will continue to press for the observance of the legitimate rights of the Russian citizen."

Also, Russia expects the OSCE to pronounce its "high-principled assessment of the incident."

"We expect that its Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine will take a more active, responsible and impartial approach, keep a close watch on the situation along the engagement line in Donbass and diligently reflect it in its reports, thus promoting the settlement process," Zakharova said.