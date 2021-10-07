Russian ex-Deputy Education Minister Rakova arrested over fraud charges

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. A Moscow court arrested former Deputy Minister of Education of Russia Marina Rakova, accused of fraud, the court press office told TASS.

"The court satisfied the investigation’s request and put defendant Rakova into custody until December 6," the press office said.

Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Moscow Main Investigative Directorate is working on a criminal case, initiated over charges of serious fraudulent misappropriation from the Fund of New Forms of Development of Education, a federal autonomous organization.

On October 1, Rakova was charged with serious fraud. Prior to that, the investigators searched her apartment and questioned her, but did not apprehend her. On October 6, Rakova voluntarily contacted the police. According to the Moscow Public Monitoring Commission, Rakova does not admit her guilt and does not hide from the investigation.

In October, 2018, Rakova was appointed as Deputy Minister of Education of Russia. In March 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin relieved her of duty on her own request. Simultaneously, Sberbank CEO German Gref announced her appointment as Vice President and curator of the Digital Educational Platforms division. She stopped working at the bank on October 4.