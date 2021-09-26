Russia reports 22,498 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, September 26./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 22,498 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 7,420,913 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

This is the highest growth since August 8 in absolute terms. The relative growth rate is 0.3%.

In particular, 2,055 new cases were reported in St. Petersburg, 1,215 in the Moscow Region, 574 in the Samara Region, 546 in the Voronezh Region and 531 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. At present, there are 612,409 active cases across Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 13,671 to 6,604,604 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, the share of recoveries has declined to 89% from the total number of coronavirus infections.

The number of coronavirus fatalities across Russia grew by 805 in the past 24 hours against 822 deaths reported the day earlier, amounting overall to 203,900.

The conditional COVID-19 mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remained at 2.75%, according to the crisis center.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,275 in the past day, up from 3,211 the day before, amounting overall to 1,620,890. In relative terms, the growth was 0.2%, it said.

As many as 59 coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, against 63 the day earlier. Overall, the coronavirus death toll in Moscow stands at 28,729. Also, 1,213 patients recovered in Moscow in the past day. Overall, the capital city reports 1,482,416 recoveries. There are 109,745 active cases in Moscow now.