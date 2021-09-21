Kazan to host exercise for ‘pandemic outbreak response’ in mid-October, says cabinet

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on holding an international exercise to address sanitary and epidemiological emergencies in Kazan from October 11 to 15, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service said on Tuesday.

"About 100 representatives from CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] countries, Europe and the WHO [World Health Organization] will be attending the event. As part of the program, [the participants] will work out algorithms for joint response to an outbreak of an infection, which can morph into a pandemic. Such skills are especially significant amid the ongoing threat of the spread of COVID-19," the press service noted.

Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing will host the event. Delegates can take advantage of the simplified procedure for importing machinery and equipment necessary for the exercise. During the drills, modern mobile and portable laboratories will be used, while it is going to be the first large-scale global event to address infectious threats in the Eurasian space.