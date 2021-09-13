Putin points to coronavirus cases in his inner circle

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that many people in his inner circle had the coronavirus so he would probably have to self-isolate.

"Even in my inner circle, people are having issues with COVID-19," he said at a meeting with Paralympic athletes on Monday. Putin emphasized the need to figure out what was actually happening.

"I myself may have to self-isolate soon, many people are sick," the president added.

No changes have been made to the president’s work schedule so far, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS. "There are no changes yet," he said when asked if the complicated coronavirus situation in Putin’s inner circle, which the president mentioned himself earlier on Monday, could affect his schedule.