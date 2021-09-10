Late Emergencies Minister Zinichev buried in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 10. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, who tragically died on Wednesday, was buried with military honors in St. Petersburg, his native city, on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the farewell ceremony was held at the emergencies ministry’s national crisis management center in Moscow. The ceremony was attended by President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaker of the Federation Council (upper parliament house) Valentina Matviyenko, and others.

After the farewell ceremony, the body was taken to St. Petersburg by an emergencies ministry’s special flight. There was a private funeral held.

Ziniched, 55, died on September 8 during drills in the Arctic city of Norilsk as he was saving well-known Russian film director Alexander Melnik. By a presidential decree, Zinichev was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia.

From 1987, Zinichev served in state security agencies. From 1991, he occupied various posts in state bodyguard services, including in the presidential security service. In late 2016, he was appointed acting governor of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad region. From October 2016 to May 2018, he was deputy director of the Federal Security Service and on May 18, 2018, he was appointed Russian Emergencies Minister.