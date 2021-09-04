43 Russian regions fail to comply with "waste reform" requirements, says minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. In 43 Russian regions the actual volume and percentage of waste sorting, as well as waste disposal does not coincide with the reporting data, the country’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yes, there are those that are lagging behind. <...> In 43 regions, the actual volume and percentage of sorting, as well as utilization does not correspond to their reporting data," he said.

According to Kozlov, in a number of regions, plans for the construction or modernization of infrastructure for the transition to a new waste management system are not ambitious enough. This problem exists in eight regions of Russia, he said.

"The plans for the construction of infrastructure in some regions are far from fulfilling the task. The Stavropol, Kaliningrad, Oryol, Chelyabinsk, Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Ivanovo and Kostroma regions have problems with this," the minister said.

Russia has been implementing the "waste reform" program from January 1, 2019. It is designed to make waste management more civilized, solve the problem with illegal dumps and significantly reduce the volume of waste disposed of at landfills. By 2024, as part of the Ecology national project alone, it is planned to build 220 new modern complexes for the processing and disposal of waste. By 2030, it is planned to send for sorting 100% of household waste, only 50% will be sent to landfill.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum was held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program was "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that were part of the forum included Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS was the general media partner and the official photo hosting agency of the event.