Kremlin spokesman describes Telegram as media phenomenon in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin monitors publications on the Telegram messenger, which have become very popular in Russia, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question during the New Knowledge marathon on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We certainly monitor Telegram channels, it has become an integral part of our information space," Peskov noted.

According to him, the popularity of Telegram channels is "a Russian phenomenon." Peskov added that the service did not have so much information value in the English-language sector of the Internet. "It is a very important segment so we do monitor it," the Kremlin spokesman added.