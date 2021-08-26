Nearly half of Russians don’t want to shell out any money to watch movies, poll reveals

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. About half of Russians (47%) do not feel like paying for films they watch and the same percentage of respondents are indifferent to the issue of pirated content, according to a survey conducted by Otkritie Bank for the Day of Russian Cinema. The results of the survey are at the disposal of TASS.

"Most Russians still do not like the idea of paying for a movie. Forty-seven percent of respondents said that they prefer to watch movies exclusively for free, 28% of respondents are willing to pay only for selected films, while 9% said that they do not have money for online cinemas. Only 16% of the respondents said that they are ready to regularly pay to watch a movie," the bank said.

Besides that, 47% of respondents said that they didn’t care about the problem of pirated content. Another 27% said they approved of video piracy, as "torrents help find any movie." Only a quarter of the respondents (25%) consider the activity of video piracy resources to be a violation of the law.

The survey also reveals that about 40% of Russians watch films every day. Most of these "moviegoers" live in the Far East (46%), the least in the Volga Federal District (36%). Another 31% of respondents watch films two or three times a week, 16% said they view flicks once a week, and 11% said they watch movies no more than once a month, or don’t watch them at all.

However, 50% of Russians use the services of online cinemas from time to time. According to the survey, 20% of Russians are regular subscribers to online cinemas (32% of Moscow and its suburban residents). Meanwhile, 27% of those surveyed said they do not use online cinemas. Another 2% are unaware of their existence.

The poll was conducted on August 19-24 among 1,000 people aged 18-65 in cities of all regions of Russia.