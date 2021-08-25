Russian scientist detained for collecting bugs needs surgery

MOSCOW, August 25. / TASS /. Russian scientist Nikolai Kilafyan, on trial in Sri Lanka for collecting insects illegally is in dire need of surgery after a serious leg fracture, the Vice-President of Russian division of the International Committee for the Protection of Human Rights, Ivan Melnikov told TASS on Wednesday.

Nikolai was diagnosed with a severe leg fracture. He needs surgery that given the difficult situation with the coronavirus in the country, cannot be done in Sri Lanka. He has to get home as soon as possible," Melnikov said. He also said that he hopes Sri Lankan court will drop the charges against Kilofyan, considering the changes of conviction are quite low. "All three Russians are in danger for various health reasons. Alexander Ignatenko continues to have stomach problems, and he has yet to recover from COVID-19 complications. The third Russian, Artem Ryabov, also continues to struggle with post COVID-19 complications." Melnikov said.

In February 2020, Zoologist Alexander Ignatenko was arrested after authorities discovered that he had several dead beetles, which is a violation of the country's ban on collecting flora and fauna. Two of his fellow colleagues Artem Ryabov and Nikolai Kilafyan were also detained. In May 2021, they were released on bail right as the trial began. The three scientists were accused of killing 277 beetles. Ignatenko maintains that he did not catch and kill the insects, but collected already dead ones found along the road, photographed them and wrote down the description of each one.

At the request of lawyers, the Russian Science Academy Zoology Institute Center experts conducted a study to determine whether or not the found insects were endangered species which Russians are accused of collecting. According to their report, only one butterfly and five species of reptiles are recognized as rare and in need of protection. If found guilty, Ignatenko says he will have to pay a fine in the amount of 3 mln rubles ($40,625) or he will face up to 40 years in prison.