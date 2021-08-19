Experts decode flight recorder of An-26 plane that crashed in Russia’s Kamchatka region

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Experts from the Interstate Aviation Committee’s laboratory have decoded the flight data recorder of the Antonov An-26 passenger plane that crashed in Russia’s Kamchatka region, the committee said in an interim report available to TASS.

"Information was read and decoded in an IAC laboratory. Analysis has shown that the magnetic tape contains data related to the An-26 plane’s flight from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana (including its flight level, descent, and maneuvering in the Palana airfield area before the aircraft’s collision with a cliff)," the report reads.

However, part of the magnetic tape is destroyed, so the tape lacks approximately ten minutes of the entire record. "This part of the record was made during the horizontal flight," the report said.

The An-26 passenger plane belonging to the Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, which was bound from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, crashed on July 6. There were 28 people on board, including six crewmembers, no one survived the disaster.