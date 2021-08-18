St. Petersburg once again outpaces Moscow in terms of new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. St. Petersburg has once again outpaced Moscow in terms of new daily coronavirus cases, according to data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

St. Petersburg reported 1,636 cases in the past day (up from 1,156 the day before), while Moscow identified 1,590 new patients (down from 2,006 the day before). St. Petersburg outpaced Moscow in terms of new infections for the second time since the beginning of August.

Moscow’s coronavirus death toll rose by 59 to 26,766 in the past day, and St. Petersburg reported another 40 fatalities, which brought the total death toll to 20,117.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,029 to 1,417,825 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s recoveries increased by 1,786 to 534,545.