Putin discussed combating COVID-19 with President of Ecuador — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed combating the coronavirus infection with President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso during their phone call Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.

"During the discussion of the Russian-Ecuadoran relations, the sides confirmed their mutual intent to ramp up efforts on development of cooperation in political, trade, economic and other spheres," the statement says. "The sides also discussed the joint combat against the coronavirus infection."

Putin also congratulated Lasso with the upcoming Ecuadorian Independence Day which will be celebrated on August 10. The leaders agreed to continue their contacts.

In May, Lasso has sworn in as the new president of Ecuador, succeeding Lenin Moreno. This was the first phone conversation between the two leaders, announced by the Kremlin.

COVID situation in Ecuador

The first COVID case in Ecuador was registered on February 29, 2020. In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency and closed off the borders, but eased the restrictions somewhat later in May. According to the latest statistics the total number of Covid cases registered in Ecuador has reached 487,598, with 31,634 fatalities.

The vaccination campaign has kicked off in the republic on January 21 this year. Ecuador uses Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, but first shipments of Russia’s Sputnik V are expected in September.

Currently, over 2.4 million people (about 14%) have been fully vaccinated, while 9.2 million more (over half of the population) have taken the first component.