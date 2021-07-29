Russia records 23,270 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia has registered 23,270 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,218,502 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,925 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,325 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 537 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 499 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 488 cases were detected in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

All in all, at present, 493,162 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow's daily cases

Moscow’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 79 in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since June 21.

A day earlier, the Russian capital recorded 93 deaths. Prior to that, the authorities reported over 100 daily coronavirus-related deaths for 30 days in a row. According to the crisis center, 25,477 people in Moscow have died since the onset of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 3,356 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,445 infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,499,131. The relative growth rate stands at 0.22%.

Meanwhile, recoveries grew by 5,060 reaching 1,351,297. Currently, 122,357 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 799 in the past 24 hours compared to 798 deaths recorded a day earlier, reaching 156,977.

The conditional mortality rate remains at 2.52%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Another 64 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar and Moscow regions reported 30 fatalities each, the Irkutsk Region — 29, while the Nizhny Novgorod and Rostov regions confirmed 28 deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Some 20,834 COVID-19 patients recovered in Russia over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,568,363.

The share of recovered patients reached 89.5% of the total case tally.

Over the past day, 1,987 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, 1,946 in the Moscow Region, 488 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 455 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 420 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.