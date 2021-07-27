Russia records 23,032 new daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since June 30

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia recorded 23,032 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since June 30, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 6,172,812.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.37%.

In particular, 1,973 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,923 in St. Petersburg, 539 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 490 in the Sverdlovsk region, and 485 in the Krasnoyarsk region.

There are currently 490,482 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow's daily fatalities

Coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 98 in the past 24 hours compared to 101 a day before to 25,305.

Moscow registered less than 100 coronavirus fatalities in the past day for the first time since June 26, the latest figures suggest.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,623 in the past day compared to 2,629 a day before to 1,493,330, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.18% in the Russian capital, it said.

A total of 4,912 coronavirus patients were discharged from Moscow hospitals upon their recovery in the past day, with total recoveries growing to 1,341,106. Currently, 126,919 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Patients' deaths

In the past 24 hours, 779 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 727 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 155,380.

The relative lethality has increased to 2.52%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 62 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 33 — in the Irkutsk Region, 29 — in the Krasnodar Region, 27 — in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 26 — in the Moscow Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 20,116. In all, 5,526,950 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,976 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,918 — in St. Petersburg, 487 patients — in the Perm Region, 485 — in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 445 patients were discharged in the Sverdlovsk Region.