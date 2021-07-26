Internet watchdog restricts access to Navalny’s website navalny.com

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Access to the website of blogger Alexey Navalny, who is serving time over the Yves Rocher case, has been restricted, according to the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media.

According to the regulator, access to the site has been restricted based on Article 15.3 of the federal law on information, information technologies, and information protection, which regulates the restrictions on accessing sites containing calls for mass disorder, extremist activity, participation in mass (public) events conducted in violation of the established order.

According to the agency, the decision to restrict access was made by the office of Russia’s Prosecutor General on June 15.