Russia registers over 23,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 2 — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since July 2, bringing the total caseload to 6,149,780, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases grew by 0.38% in relative terms.

Some 2,161 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, 1,929 in St. Petersburg, 529 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 494 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 483 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Currently, as many as 488,345 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 727 compared to 779 the day before. In all, 154,601 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.51%.

Over the past 24 hours, 70 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 29 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 28 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 26 - in the Irkutsk Region, and 20 fatalities were recorded in the Moscow Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 16,200. In all, 5,506,834 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,675 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,298 - in St. Petersburg, 492 patients - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 406 - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 303 patients were discharged in the Perm Region.