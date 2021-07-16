Moscow mayor points to improving coronavirus-related indicators

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus situation remains complicated but key indicators have improved over the past four weeks, city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting of the presidium of the Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Friday.

"The situation in Moscow remains complicated. However, we have seen key indicators improve for the fourth consecutive week. The number of new daily cases has nearly halved compared to the peak of the pandemic," Sobyanin noted.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 1,454,217 cases, 1,266,393 recoveries and 24,173 deaths.