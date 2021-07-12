Crimea reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, July 12. /TASS/. Crimea recorded 371 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov announced on his VKontakte page on Monday.

Crimea recorded 368 COVID-19 cases a day earlier. The previous highest number was reported on January, 13 when 360 new cases were reported.

"On July 11, Crimea recorded 371 coronavirus cases. Of these, 312 were registered when seeking medical attention, 57 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among patients’ contacts, while two cases are imported," Aksyonov wrote. According to Crimea’s head, 45 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. He added that 4,034 coronavirus tests had been conducted.

On June 22, amid an increase in the COVID-19 incidence, the Crimean authorities tightened the restrictive measures again, recommending to vaccinate workers in the tourism and service sectors. Until September 1, 2021, nighttime catering was prohibited, except for takeaway and delivery services, as well as leisure events. In Simferopol and the Simferopol Region, Yalta and Alushta, discos, karaoke clubs, hookah bars, and nightclubs are banned. The sale of tickets in theaters and cinemas is limited, the halls are allowed to fill up to 50%. It is also prohibited to hold school proms.

According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Crimea has registered more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, about 45,000 recoveries, and over 1,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.