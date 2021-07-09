Nearly 30 mln Russians inoculated with at least one coronavirus vaccine dose — minister

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Nearly 40 million people in Russia have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"The number of those vaccinated with the first dose in the country, taking into account all categories of the population, nears 30 million. <…> Now, we observe that people older than 18 are being actively inoculated," he said.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, Epivaccorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, Epivaccorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.