COVID Delta strain has learn to get disguised as seasonal infections, expert says

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The recently discovered Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has learnt to disguise as seasonal infections, Yevgeny Timakov, a specialist in infectious diseases and vaccines, said on Wednesday.

"The Indian strain is learning to ‘disguise’ as routine seasonal infections. I wouldn’t say it is doing that deliberately. It just causes similar symptoms, such as running nose, which is not typical of the original Wuhan strain, and bowel disorders. As a matter of fact, it is a symptom of routine summer poisoning with berries or the like, or of a rotaviral or enteroviral infection. The symptoms are very much alike. Or a common cold from an air conditioner - running nose, coughing," he said.

He noted however that a patient suffering from the Delta strain may develop quite a serious health condition in three to four days. The disease develops in two waves as it takes time for the organism to identify the virus.

"It has a distinct two-wave progression. This mutation has acquired an ability to bypass our immune barriers and the organism cannot identify it instantly. So, the clinical picture is relatively mild within the first several days, making people somewhat relax. The situation somewhat stabilizes, with the body temperature going down and a person feels quite well, but the virus keeps on replicating. And in a span from seven to eight days, according to statistics from various sources, the organism finally identifies the virus and produces a hyperimmune response. The health condition worsens and the disease progresses from a mild to a severe form in three to four days," he explained.