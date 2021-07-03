Over 2.7mln people receive at least first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Moscow - mayor

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The number of people who have had at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine has surpassed 2.7 million in Moscow, as 60,000-70,000 people are vaccinated daily, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

"To date, the total number of those who had had at least the first shot has exceeded 2.7 million people. Every day 60,000-70,000 people are protected against the virus. In the future, we will be increasing the number of daily vaccinations, including the vaccination of foreign workers. In the coming days the capacity of vaccination facilities for foreigners will be increased to 20,000 people a day," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

The mayor pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccination rollout "has gained good momentum" in Moscow. According to him, health professionals work with full dedication.

"I hope that the number of Moscow residents, who will have had the first dose, will reach three million next week. This means we will make another big step to protect the lives and health of city residents and to ensure the normal operation of the economy," Sobyanin concluded.

On June 16, Moscow’s chief sanitary doctor ordered the vaccination of 60% of the city’s employed residents. Among them are those working in the trade, services, public catering, housing and utilities, transport, education, healthcare, and social protection fields as well as at beauty parlors, fitness clubs, theaters, cinemas and concert halls. The Moscow Region declared mandatory vaccination for certain categories of citizens.

The mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 is ongoing in Moscow. After booking an online appointment, any adult aged over 18 can receive a vaccine against COVID-19 free of charge in one of the 119 centers located in the city outpatient clinics. Without an appointment, an individual can get vaccinated in certain popular public places and some offices converted for the vaccinations.