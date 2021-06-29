Russia becomes perfect ground for coronavirus evolution due to slow vaccination — official

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. There are perfect conditions for the evolution of the coronavirus emerging in Russia because of the small share of the vaccinated people, Gamaleia Center Deputy Director Denis Logunov says.

"We have a thin layer of immunity emerging and a huge share of people who have not taken the vaccine. We have an enormous buffer zone where the virus can evolve, where virus variants can get selected that can infect those few who were vaccinated, therefore creating the perfect condition for the evolution of the virus," he said at a press conference Tuesday.

The mass vaccination in Russia began on January 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 181.5 million people have contracted the disease around the world, with over 3.9 million deaths. In Russia, a total of 5,493,557 cases have been registered, with 4,984,037 recoveries and 134,545 deaths.