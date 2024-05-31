Clooney Foundation for Justice calls on EU, ICC to arrest Russian journalists

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. The Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization founded by US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, intends to ask the European Union and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Russian journalists, Anna Neistat, a foundation employee, said in an interview with the Voice of America radio station (recognized in Russia as a non-agent media).

According to her, the foundation intends to petition the ICC to initiate criminal proceedings against Russian journalists who cover the events in Ukraine in a pro-Russian manner. The foundation also intends to encourage individual EU countries to initiate criminal proceedings against Russian journalists for the so-called war propaganda. Neistat called this method more practical because it would allow for the issuance of closed arrest warrants. She pointed out that the foundation’s idea was that the journalists wouldn’t know about such a warrant, on the contrary, they would travel to EU states and countries parties to the ICC where they would be arrested.

Neistat added that her organization intends to carry out similar actions against all Russian media workers, including editors-in-chief and non-editors-in-chief, those who speak on air or on their social media pages.