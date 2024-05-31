Inbound tourist flow to Russia to triple this summer — association

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. According to the travel industry’s outlook, the tourist traffic of foreigners to Russia will soar by a factor of three this summer against the like period of the last year, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said.

"Forecasts of tour operators are that the organized inbound tourist flow to Russia will grow threefold in summer 2024. Tourists from China account for more than 50% of this flow," ATOR said.

The booking rate makes it possible to forecast gradual recovery of inbound tourism in Russia this year, the Association noted. China will take the lead in the tourist flow to Russia this summer, with the share above 50% from June to August in the organized inbound tourist traffic.