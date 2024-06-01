Progress space freighter to dock at ISS

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Progress MS-27 resupply ship, which blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Thursday, will dock at the International Space Station (ISS).

The docking with the Poisk mini-research module is scheduled for 2:47 p.m. Moscow time (11:47 a.m. GMT) on June 1. The space freighter will stay in orbit for 173 days.

Progress MS-27 will deliver 2,504 kg of cargo to the ISS, in particular, 1,290 kg of apparatus and equipment for the station’s systems, stowage for scientific experiments, clothing, food, medical and hygienic sets for the crew of the 71st long-term expedition, 754 kg of refueling propellant, 420 kg of potable water for cosmonauts and 40 kg of nitrogen to replenish the ISS atmosphere.

A hyperspectrometer for images of the Earth’s surface in various spectral bands under the Uragan experiment as well as materials for the Biopolymer, Interaction-2, Virtual, Correction, Neuroimmunity and Pilot-1 experiments aboard the orbital outpost will fly into space on board the spacecraft.

Birthday presents

The Progress MS-27 resupply ship will also deliver birthday presents for cosmonauts: a T-shirt as a gift for the birthday of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, who will celebrate his 42nd birthday aboard the orbital outpost on July 15, and a box of handmade chocolates for Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent on the ISS), who will turn 60 on June 21.

Andrey Vedernikov, head of the space nutrition department of the Research Institute of Food-Concentrate Industry and Special Food Technology, told TASS that the resupply ship will also carry fresh fruit and vegetables to the ISS. Among them are apples, grapefruits, oranges and onions. In addition, canned fish, canned vegetables, oatmeal cereal, jam, natural coffee, chicory, tea drinks, dried venison, honey, canned fruit, chocolate, beef, condensed milk and other foodstuffs will be sent to the ISS.