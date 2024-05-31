Most of Staromayorskoye community near Donetsk comes under Russian control, says official

MELITOPOL, May 31. /TASS/. Russian assault forces seized most of the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) using tanks and other heavy equipment, Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Friday.

"The liberation of Staromayorskoye and, to a lesser degree, Urozhainoye, is progressing," Rogov said.

"Assault groups are following motorcycle units and now heavy armor, including tanks, have emerged and are delivering fire inside the communities in that direction," he said.

"Now we can say that the larger part of Staromayorskoye is under our control and our fighters keep exploiting their success," he said.