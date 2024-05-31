Georgian PM slams ODIHR’s opinion of foreign agent law as legally void

TBILISI, May 31. /TASS/. The analysis of Georgia’s foreign agent law by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHIR) is legally void, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"The OSCE ODIHR’s document has the same value as the Venice Commission’s one. This is a recommendation and we must take into account only those remarks that are based on legal documents. In this case, the ODIHR’s document is not based on any legal arguments and practically repeats the Venice Commission’s opinion, which says that transparency is a bad thing whereas all of us know that transparency is one of the most important European values and cannot be bad. Hence, the document saying that transparency is bad cannot have any legal value for us," he said.

On Thursday, the OSCE ODIHR released its opinion about Georgia’s On Transparency of Foreign Influence. According to ODIHR, the law has serious drawbacks making it incompatible with international human rights standards and the country’s commitments as an OSCE members. The organization called on Georgia’s authorities to evoke the law.

Earlier, the Venice Commission strongly advised Georgia annulling the law. The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party slammed the Venice Commission’s document as lacking any legal grounds.

The Georgian legislature passed a bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence, also known as the foreign agent bill, in the third reading on May 14. That prompted threats from the European Union to halt the country's integration into the association. President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on May 18, but lawmakers overrode her veto on May 28.