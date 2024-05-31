Issue on potential strikes on Russia with US weapons not discussed by NATO ministers

PRAGUE, May 31. /TASS/. The issue of using US weapons to deliver strikes on Russia’s territory was not discussed during the NATO ministerial meeting in Prague, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

"As far as I know, its use is confined to the [Russian] positions, where Kharkov is being shelled from. I don’t think that there is a US decision on the indiscriminate use of their weapons against targets in Russia’s territory," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying after the meeting.

On May 30, the Pentagon confirmed that the US President Joe Biden-led administration had agreed on the possibility of strikes with US weapons on Russian territory as part of counter-battery warfare. On the following day, Germany approved the use of German weapons "for defense from Russia" in the Kharkov Region. Nevertheless, these is no accord among Western countries concerning restrictions on the use of their weapons by Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that targets and flight plans for modern attack systems are assigned remotely or automatically and don’t require the presence of Ukrainian servicemen. They are assigned by those who produce and supply these attack systems to Ukraine, Putin said, warning that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with."

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, wrote on his Telegram channel on May 31 that Moscow assumed that all long-range weapons supplied to Ukraine were already "directly operated by NATO servicemen." He stated that "this is not military support," but "participation in the war" against Russia. As Medvedev warned, "such actions may become a casus belli" - a pretext for starting combat operations.