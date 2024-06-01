Battlegroup North continues to advance deep into enemy’s defenses

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Battlegroup Sever (North) units have pressed ahead with their advance deep into the enemy’s defenses over the past 24 hours during the special military operation in Ukraine, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS.

"Units of Battlegroup Sever (North) continue advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage to manpower and equipment of the 57th motorized infantry brigade, 82nd assault brigade, 125th and 152nd territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Neskuchnoye, Sinelnikovo, Yurchenkovo, Liptsy, and Tsirkuny. They fought off the enemy assault groups’ four counterattacks near Liptsy and Volchansk," he said.

The Ukrainian military suffered losses of up to 225 troops, a tank, six vehicles and an ammunition depot.