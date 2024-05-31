Hamas ready to consider any proposals for lasting ceasefire in Gaza

CAIRO, June 1. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas positively assesses US President Joe Biden’s May 31 speech on Gaza and is poised to constructively view any proposals leading to a complete ceasefire in the enclave and the pullout of Israeli troops from it, Hamas said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"Hamas commends today’s call voiced by US President Joe Biden for an indefinite ceasefire, the withdrawal of [Israeli] occupation forces from the Strip, the reconstruction of the enclave and the exchange of hostages" for Palestinian held in Israeli prisons, the statement said.

In the statement, the radical group reiterated "its willingness to positively and constructively consider any proposals" based on the mentioned principles.