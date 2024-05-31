Seventy-five Russian soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity after negotiations

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia has returned 75 Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity as a result of negotiations assisted by the United Arab Emirates, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On May 31, 75 Russian servicemen who faced mortal danger in captivity have been brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime as a result of the negotiating process. Military transport planes from the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver the released servicemen to Moscow for medical treatment and recovery at the Defense Ministry’s medical institutions. All the released servicemen are receiving required medical and psychological assistance," the ministry assured.

The United Arab Emirates rendered mediatory humanitarian assistance in the return of the Russian servicemen, it said.