Hungarian PM backs Trump, wishes him success in US election

BUDAPEST, May 31. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to former US President Donald Trump's defense after he was found guilty of forging financial documents by a jury in New York.

"I know President Trump as a man of integrity. While in office, he has always put America's interests first, earned everyone’s respect, and used it to promote peace. Let the American citizens render their verdict in November. Keep fighting, Mr. President," Orban wrote on his X page.

On May 30, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying the Trump Organization’s financial documents while paying off former porn star Stormy Daniels. The presidential candidate was found guilty on all 34 counts against him. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Trump has already secured the necessary number of delegates to be nominated as the Republican candidate for the post of head of state.

The Hungarian government openly supports Trump and wants him back in the White House. Orban has bad relations with the current head of the American administration, Democrat Joe Biden. The United States does not like Hungary's independent position on many issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. Budapest, in turn, accuses Washington of interfering in its internal affairs and supporting the Hungarian political opposition.