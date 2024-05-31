Russian authorities propose setting up shelters to guard against nuclear threats

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has proposed setting up shelters in Russia for protection against different kinds of weapons, including nuclear, chemical and biological ones.

The initiative is presented in a draft government decree on the procedure for creating civil defense facilities.

The document proposes to create civil defense facilities by "erecting objects using fully assembled structures, including block-modular type or other materials," the document says. An explanatory note to the draft decree notes that the creation of protective structures of civil defense of block-modular type has a number of advantages over permanent facilities, namely their mobility and flexibility of use.

The idea is being put forward given that the shelters available in Russia today are insufficient to protect the entire population, "and many bunkers and other underground facilities cannot be technically adapted to civil defense protective structures." It also proposed to improve the civil defense management system "taking into account the special military operation experience.".