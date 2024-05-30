Hungarian movement reminds Macron that Napoleon was defeated in Russia

BUDAPEST, May 31. /TASS/. Members of Hungary’s Forum for Peace civil organizations asked the French ambassador in Budapest to remind French President Emmanuel Macron about the defeat of Napoleon’s army after its invasion in Russia in 1812.

Endre Simo, the president of the movement’s member Hungarian Community for Peace Association, told TASS that a letter was written to French Ambassador Claire Legras with a request to convey its content to the French presidential administration.

The letter expresses "shock and indignation" over the French president’s remarks about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. In the opinion of its authors, such developments may trigger a direct confrontation with Russia and lead to World War Three.

"We are shocked to see that President Macron and other pro-war Western politicians are trying to defeat Russia militarily, instead of compromise, based on mutual recognition of security interests," the letter says. "Don’t you know your own history? That Napoleon Bonaparte once set out to conquer Russia with 631,000 soldiers and returned home with a beaten army of 20,000!?"

"Does President Macron now want the lives of billions?" the letter asks rhetorically.

The movement - an umbrella association for numerous NGOs such as Hungarian Anti-Fascist League, Workers’ Party, Association for the Rule of Law and others - urges to resolve all international conflicts through negotiations.

Simo and and other signatories wanted to hand over their letter directly to Legras, but French diplomats refused to communicate with them. Therefore, they posted the letter online, in the hope that it will eventually not be left unnoticed by the Elysee Palace.