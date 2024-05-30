Russia confirms reports of France preparing to send troops to Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Reports about France preparing to send troops to Ukraine have been confirmed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Confirmation is coming in on reports that France is preparing to send its troops to Ukraine. I would like to point out that we announced such reports on April 3. Even though Paris is trying to conceal the involvement of its professional soldiers in the conflict, the Kiev regime is deliberately promoting such developments in order to once again claim broad international support and beef up its failed mobilization campaign," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova pointed to the documents signed by Alexander Syrsky, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, which give French instructors the legal right to visit the Ukrainian army’s training centers. "Now, the Elysee Palace should comment on this information instead of hiding behind vague wordings," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed. "Technically, the so-called instructors are required for directing long-range SCALP missiles, which are difficult to use, to targets," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that Poland and the Baltic states had also made statements about the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine. "This makes it clear that their initial plan regarding Ukraine has completely failed. They are now scrambling for ways to carry on with the campaign," the diplomat explained.