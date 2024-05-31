People evacuated from Moscow subway’s Sportivnaya station — emergency management services

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Passengers were evacuated from the Sportivnaya station of the Moscow subway, a representative of emergency management services told TASS.

"Passengers were evacuated from the station. Their number is being determined," he said.

The Moscow City Transport Department said said that no casualties have been reported following the suspension of traffic on Moscow subway’s red line.

"The safety of passengers is not threatened," the department said on Telegram.

According to officials, the incident happened due to a "small technical malfunction."

"All relevant employees are already at the scene, carrying out the necessary checks," the department said.

Earlier on Friday, emergency management services told TASS some people were injured in the accident.

A representative of an emergency management service also said that there are no signs of fire in the tunnel between stations on the Sokolnicheskaya Line.